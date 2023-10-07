AC/DC launch limited edition whiskey

AC/DC have launched a new limited edition whiskey with Ballantine’s Scotch whiskey.

Last month (September 18), Ballantine’s launched the ‘True Music Icons Collection’, which the drinks maker describes as “a tribute to the world’s Finest music artists, including legendary rock band, AC/DC.”

A statement said: “With AC/DC’s unwavering commitment to staying true to their roots aligning with Ballantine’s ethos of celebrating self-expression, it was a natural fit for the Scotch whisky to pay tribute to this iconic band in its 50th anniversary year.”

Advertisement

The whiskey bottles showcase the band’s thunderbolt logo in neon red and are available to buy in limited quantities now here.

Chivas Brothers’ Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s, Mathieu Deslandes, said of the collaboration: “Ballantine’s has a storied history within music, via our True Music platform, and through this collection, the finest rockstars meet the Finest whisky. We can’t wait to put the B in to AC/DC with this collectible design and see it rocking shelves around the world.

“Ballantine’s has always been behind those who do things their own way – and AC/DC

personify this attitude with their unique and highly renowned music style that has remained the steadfast essence of the band for 50 years.”

Earlier this week, AC/DC announced that they will be opening a pop-up dive bar in celebration of their headline slot at Power Trip festival.

Located 10 minutes away from the festival grounds in Indo, California – the Empire Polo Club which is the venue for Coachella – the bar will open every day from October 5-8 from 11am PST until 10pm PST. The address for the pop-up is 82971 Bliss Ave.

Advertisement

The band’s headlining set at the festival marked their first live performance in seven years.

The dive bar was announced via a dedicated Instagram account named “AC/DC Dive Bar” as well as an official website. According to a statement, the bar is “the ultimate way to connect and plug in with fellow AC/DC fans over the weekend and check out iconic AC/DC props and exclusive merch”.

AC/DC’s last release was 2020’s ‘Power Up’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘I’m hoping this album will make young kids go out and buy a guitar, learn the riffs and discover the rest of our catalogue,’ Brian Johnson told us.

“While it remains to be seen if they’ll heed his words, this album proves that it won’t be through lack of trying on AC/DC’s part. This is, all considered, a kick up the arse at a time when we need it the most.