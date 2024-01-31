AC/DC reportedly set to tour Brazil in 2024

AC/DC have been reported to play an upcoming tour in Brazil this year.

According to Brazilian publication O Globo, the band will play four shows in the country. Two shows will be staged Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, whilst they are also reportedly scheduled to play two dates at Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro.

No further ticketing information has been given so far.

Recently, a German mayor accidentally let slip that the Australian band were due to embark on a Europe 2024 tour as well. They will reportedly be playing at Munich’s Olympic Stadium on June 12, 2024.

If the rumours, it will be their first performance in Europe since their slot at Dusseldorf Espirit Arena in June 2016 – back when Axl Rose was acting as frontman for the band.

AC/DC fans recently ran a campaign to get their classic track ‘Highway To Hell’ to the Christmas Number One. The campaign was to celebrate 50 years of AC/DC (and to thwart LadBaby, who have claimed the Christmas Number One for five years running). Sadly, the fans were unsuccessful, as Wham! snatched the title nearly four decades after the song was first released.

In other news, it was announced the original drummer for AC/DC, Colin Burgess has passed away. Aged 77, no cause of death was given.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician,” wrote the band on social media. “Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”