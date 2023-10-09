AC/DC return to stage with first live show in seven years

AC/DC performed their first show in seven years this weekend at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California – check out the full setlist and footage below.

Taking to the stage on Saturday (October 7) at the Empire Polo Club, the rock band’s line-up included classic members Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Cliff Williams, alongside Stevie Young on rhythm guitar and drummer Matt Laug.

The show marked the first time vocalist Johnson had performed with the group since September 2016 in Philadelphia, the last date of the ‘Rock Or Bust’ world tour.

The classic rockers performed a 24-song setlist, opening with ‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’ for the first time. The show also included performances of AC/DC classics ‘Highway To Hell’, ‘Thunderstruck’ and ‘Black In Black’.

The group also performed live debuts of ‘Demon Fire’ and ‘Shot In The Dark’ from 2020 album ‘Power Up‘.

Check out footage from the show and the full setlist below.

AC/DC played:

‘If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)’

‘Back In Black’

‘Demon Fire’

‘Shot Down In Flames’

‘Thunderstruck’

‘Have A Drink On Me’

‘Hells Bells’

‘Shot In The Dark’

‘Stiff Upper Lip’

‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’

‘Shoot To Thrill’

‘Sin City’

‘Givin The Dog A Bone’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Train’

‘You Shook Me All Night Long’

‘Dog Eat Dog’

‘High Voltage’

‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’

‘Riff Raff’

‘Highway To Hell’

‘Whole Lotta Rosie’

‘Let There Be Rock’

‘T.N.T.’

‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’

Power Trip was originally set to be Ozzy Osbourne’s first show since he announced his retirement from touring, but he recently pulled out of the performance.

Meanwhile, AC/DC also launched a new limited edition whiskey with Ballantine’s Scotch whiskey.

The band’s last album was 2020’s ‘Power Up’, which NME said in a four-star review was a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride”.

Power Trip festival also saw Judas Priest surprise fans during his set on Saturday by unveiling details of a new album.

It will be the band’s first album in six years, following on from 2018’s ‘Firepower’. The first single from the new album, ‘Panic Attack’, will arrive arrive on October 13. The new album will follow next year on March 8, which you can pre-order here.