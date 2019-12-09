AC/DC reunion with Brian Johnson “confirmed” by Twisted Sister and Behemoth

More high-profile faces have seemingly confirmed that AC/DC are reportedly working on a new album with Brian Johnson, having apparently reunited with their former frontman.

Johnson left the rock icons in 2016 after suffering hearing loss and was replaced by on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured last year year, amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track.”

In early 2019, American band Terrorizer then confirmed that they bumped into Johnson at an airport, and he told them that he would feature on the new album and that he was “sick of denying it.”

Further confirmation now comes from Behemoth’s Nerghal, who told Loudwire: “I know there’s a new AC/DC album in the making with Malcolm Young. It’s coming. It’s going to be an outtake from Rock or Bust. What do I expect?

“I expect nothing more and nothing less, just give me fucking rhythm and Angus and Malcolm’s guitar. Don’t give me anything extra. [Brian Johnson] is back in the band.”

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider also seemingly backed the reports on Twitter, and claimed that the band will reunite with drummer Phil Rudd – who was ousted from the group following his conviction last year for drug possession and making threats to kill a former employee.

Responding to a fan, he wrote: ” RIP Malcolm Young. But all four surviving members have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive. Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young is replacing him (he’s done this a couple of times before). It’s as close as you can get to the original band. @acdc.”

Meanwhile, Rudd and Johnson were spotted together in Vancouver last year, where AC/DC have recorded all their albums over the last two decades.