AC/DC to release new single ‘Shot In The Dark’ this week

AC/DC will release their comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’ on Wednesday (October 7), the band have confirmed.

Previewed last week in the form of a short video clip, the song is taken from the recently reunited band’s upcoming new project (believed to be an album) ‘PWR UP’.

This afternoon (October 5) AC/DC shared another short clip comprised of behind-the-scenes footage featuring brief appearances by all five members of the band: Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams.

The teaser ends by confirming that ‘Shot In The Dark’ will be released as a single on Wednesday, with the song set to premiere at 5am UK time. You can check out the teaser clip below.

AC/DC fans can sign up to a mailing list through the band’s official website to hear more news about ‘PWR UP’.

Speaking recently about the band’s upcoming new album — their first since 2014’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ — longtime AC/DC sound engineer Mike Fraser told the AC/DCFans.Net podcast about how the band’s songwriting and recording process this time around echoed the approach that was adopted on their last album.

“I think Angus [Young, guitarist] kind of came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs,” Fraser said. “But that was similar on ‘Rock Or Bust’, ‘cos him and Malcolm [Young] had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away [in 2017].

“So he’s got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that. He’s probably spent a few years before we came in to do this record pooling ideas together and all that, and then when he came into the studio here, he just sat down with a whole suitcase full of little demo things he had done. And him and Brendan O’Brien, who produced the record, would sift through all the ideas and say, ‘Hey, that’s great. That’s a really good song. Let’s put that riff here.’”