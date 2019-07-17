AC/DC return to social media to mark 40th anniversary of ‘Highway To Hell’

The band's classic album reaches the milestone later this month

The official social media accounts of AC/DC have resumed service after a prolonged silence to mark the upcoming 40th anniversary of their classic album ‘Highway to Hell’.

The band’s Facebook account had been inactive ever since announcing the death of founding member Malcolm Young on November 18, 2017. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band,” the emotional tribute on the Facebook page read. “As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.”

AC/DC’s social media silence was finally broken yesterday (July 16) to announce to fans that they would be celebrating the 40th anniversary of ‘Highway to Hell’ “all month long”. You can see the post below.

A similar clip was also posted to their Twitter account yesterday — their first post since the band paid tribute to Chuck Berry following his death in March 2017.

This activity from the band’s official channels will only further fuel fan speculation that AC/DC are reconvening to record a new album. Their last LP, ‘Rock or Bust’, was released in 2014.

Back in April, the band’s longtime engineer Mike Fraser appeared to confirm that they had indeed returned to the studio to work on “something”.

It was also reported in April that former lead vocalist Brian Johnson is “absolutely” going to join the band on the road if they ever tour again.