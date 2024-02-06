AC/DC tease their return to touring: “Are you ready?”

AC/DC have teased a return to touring – dropping a teaser online that asks fans whether they are “ready”.

The rock veterans hinted to fans that plans to hit the road are underway earlier this morning (February 6), when they shared a cryptic update on their social media channels.

Taking to X/Twitter, Angus Young and co. shared a 20-second-long clip that shows their iconic lightning bolt symbol flickering against a dark background, before the words ‘ARE YOU READY’ abruptly flash onto the screen.

In the background, their 1990 song ‘Are You Ready’ plays, and the band’s logo later fills up the screen. Check it out below.

Since its upload, fans have been quick to speculate that the new update is the band building hype as they prepare to announce an upcoming tour.

If these rumours prove to be true, and the band announce plans to perform across the UK and Europe, it will mark their first shows on the continent since their slot at Dusseldorf Espirit Arena in June 2016 – back when Axl Rose was acting as frontman for the band.

It will also mark some of their first live gigs since they made their comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back on October 7. The slot saw the band close out the second of three nights at the rock festival and featured a massive 24-song set with Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams returning to the line-up.

Rumours that the rock icons would be announcing a series of live shows in 2024 first arose back in November when Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, accidentally let slip to a reporter that AC/DC would be performing at the city’s Olympic Stadium on June 12.

“I didn’t know it was supposed to be a secret,” Reiter said after inadvertently leaking the date of the AC/DC concert during a city council meeting (via Planet Radio).

More recently, it was also reported that the band were set to play an upcoming tour in Brazil this year.

Initial speculation was started by the Brazilian publication O Globo, who claimed the band will play four shows in the country. According to the report, two of the shows will be staged at Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, while the other two will be dates at Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro.

In other AC/DC news, towards the end of last year, fans of the band launched a campaign to try and get the band to Number One for Christmas 2023.

The push looked to get the band to the peak position in the charts in celebration of their 50th anniversary, and came a decade after an original campaign was created back in 2013 to mark their 40th year as a band. The peak position ultimately went to Wham!’s ‘80s classic, ‘Last Christmas’.