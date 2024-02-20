AC/DC to celebrate 50th anniversary by re-releasing all albums on gold vinyl

AC/DC have re-released all of their LPs on gold vinyl in celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band.
The legendary rock band formed in 1973 and played their first gig on December 31 of that year at the Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. Half a century later, the band still remain as strong and influential as ever.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band, AC/DC are set to release limited edition gold vinyl pressings of their entire album catalogue. Each of the limited edition albums come with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork suitable for framing.
The first wave of re-releases include ‘Back In Black’, ‘Highway To Hell’, ‘The Razors Edge’, ‘Powerage’, ‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’, ‘High Voltage’, ‘Dirty Deeds Done Cheap’, ‘Who Made Who’ and ‘Live’. All nine albums are available for pre-order now and are set for release on March 15. More drops of the limited edition gold vinyls are set for a later date in the year.
Elsewhere, the band recently announced a huge UK and European stadium tour for 2024. The Australian rock legends will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, which will mark their first tour in Europe for eight years.
The ‘Power Up‘ tour – in support of their 2020 album of the same name – will kick off in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17, followed by dates in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and more.
The run also includes two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 7, before they continue on to more mainland Europe dates. The tour will wrap up at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17. You can visit here to purchase tickets for the UK dates and here for the EU dates.
The announcement comes after AC/DC teased their return to touring earlier this month, when they asked fans online whether they were “ready”.
Speculation about a potential European tour had already begun to build after a German mayor accidentally revealed plans for a Munich show.
The band made their comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back in October – their first live show in seven years.
In a four-star review of latest album ‘Power Up’, NME wrote that the “Australian rock icons stick to their guns” on a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”