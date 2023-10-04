AC/DC to open pop-up dive bar in celebration of Power Trip show

AC/DC have announced that they will be opening a pop-up dive bar in celebration of them headlining Power Trip festival.

Located 10 minutes away from the festival grounds in Indo, California – the Empire Polo Club which is the venue for Coachella – the bar will open every day from October 5-8 from 11am PST until 10pm PST. The address for the pop-up is 82971 Bliss Ave.

The band’s headlining set at the festival will mark their first live performance in seven years.

The dive bar was announced via a dedicated Instagram account named “AC/DC Dive Bar” as well as an official website. According to a statement, the bar is “the ultimate way to connect and plug in with fellow AC/DC fans over the weekend and check out iconic AC/DC props and exclusive merch”.

The bar will also be offering free AC/DC tattoos provided by Heatstroke Tattoo. Other features include a beer garden, local food trucks as well as a raffle with the chance to win a Gibson SG Guitar or a Gretsch Malcolm Young Signature Jet.

AC/DC’s last release was 2020’s ‘Power Up’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘I’m hoping this album will make young kids go out and buy a guitar, learn the riffs and discover the rest of our catalogue,’ Brian Johnson told us. While it remains to be seen if they’ll heed his words, this album proves that it won’t be through lack of trying on AC/DC’s part. This is, all considered, a kick up the arse at a time when we need it the most.

In other news, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool are also set to headline Power Trip festival.

The first day of Power Trip (October 6) will be headlined by Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, with AC/DC and Judas Preist headlining the second night. Things then wrap up on October 8 with sets from Metallica and Tool.