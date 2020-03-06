Let there be rock! Watch AC/DC fans break world record with air guitar tribute

A festival crowd have broken a Guinness World Record after nearly 4000 people played air guitar to an AC/DC classic.

The Perth Festival, which this year included several tributes to AC/DC on the 40th anniversary of founding band member Bon Scott’s death, opened with a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest air guitar ensemble.

The impressive turn out saw a Guinness World Record broken as 3,722 fans smashed the record for the biggest air guitar gathering. Revellers strummed their hearts out to ‘Highway To Hell’, led by air guitar champion, Alex “Jinja Assassin” Roberts on March 1.

Perth Festival, in Australia, posted the Guinness World Record victory on their Instagram page: “YOU ROCK! We’ve done it – we smashed the world record for biggest air guitar gathering at 3722 people. Thanks for sharing the stage with us!”

AC/DC‘s next album will feature a number of surprises involving the late Malcolm Young, according to Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

Snider, who previously claimed that the group have joined forces once more with vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd on a new record, made the claims in a new interview on SiriusXM.

Speaking to presenter Eddie Trunk, Snider said he previously had dinner with AC/DC vocalist Johnson and the pair discussed the group’s plans for 2020.

Young, the group’s founding guitarist, passed away in 2017 after battling dementia.

The group’s apparent reunion with Johnson comes after he left the rock icons in 2016 when doctors warned he faced irreparable hearing loss. He was replaced by on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018, amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of guitarist Young on “every track.”

Rudd and Johnson were also spotted together in Vancouver two years ago, close to the studio where AC/DC have recorded all their albums over the last two decades.