AC/DC’s Angus Young explains the title of new album ‘Power Up’

AC/DC‘s Angus Young has explained the idea behind the title of the band’s new album ‘Power Up’.

‘Power Up’ came out earlier this month, and became the fastest-selling album of 2020.

“I went through everything — like titles in songs,” Young told Australian radio station Triple M of the selection process for the album title.

Advertisement

“In the song ‘Realize’, there’s the line, ‘I’ve got the power to mesmerise.’ The word ‘power,’ it goes back to the name AC/DC. We always looked at ourselves as that of power, electric power.

“So I just wanted another, if you could say, okay, what could you call AC/DC, and you say they’re power. And I just thought something positive: power up. When we get on a stage, we plug in the guitars and everything powers up when we’re out there.”

Young also recently discussed the band’s ever-consistent hard rock sound, saying it is “what we do best”.

In a recent interview with NME, Angus discussed the death of his brother and AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, declaring that ‘Power Up’ is an album “for Malcolm”, adding: “His death was a huge blow to us, but I still think he’s there when I’m playing.”

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘Power Up’, NME wrote: “As with all good AC/DC albums, the band’s commitment to unrelenting silliness on this record cannot be ignored either – even if you sense that they are in on the increasingly surreal images they present.

The review added: “This is, all considered, a kick up the arse at a time when we need it the most.”