AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler to star in new docuseries ‘Music Legends’

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler are set to star in a new documentary series, named Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends.

The six-part series will see the two classic rockers explore the lives of six other music legends, with the show set to run weekly on Sky Arts from April 25.

Each episode will see Johnson and Knopfler examine the careers of, respectively, Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Cyndi Lauper, Nile Rodgers, Carlos Santana and Emmylou Harris, with the hosts also playing live with the guests on the episodes.

Advertisement

In addition to Sky Arts in the UK, the show will be available to stream via NOW TV internationally.

An official description reads: “Join AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson and Dire Straits singer and guitarist, Mark Knopfler as they share their incredible knowledge and experiences with each other — and a hand-picked selection of music royalty.”

“Guests including Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and Cyndi Lauper share stories from their own careers and discuss the tracks that shaped them as musicians and fans. Mark and Brian do the same, painting a fascinating portrait of their shared musical lives.

AC/DC also recently re-released their first nine LPs on gold vinyl to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band, with further re-releases still to come later in the year.

Elsewhere, the band recently announced a huge UK and European stadium tour for 2024. The Australian rock legends will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, which will mark their first tour in Europe for eight years.

Advertisement

The ‘Power Up‘ tour – in support of their 2020 album of the same name – will kick off in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17, followed by dates in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and more.

The run also includes two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 7, before they continue on to more mainland Europe dates. The tour will wrap up at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 17. You can visit here to purchase tickets for the UK dates and here for the EU dates.

In a four-star review of ‘Power Up’, NME wrote that the “Australian rock icons stick to their guns” on a “rollicking 17th album”, adding: “After 50 years in the game, the band don’t reinvent the wheel – when they basically created it, why would they? – but their timely comeback is a hell of a ride.”

Knopfler, meanwhile, recently released a re-recorded version of his song ‘Going Home’ for Teenage Cancer Trust, featuring Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Ronnie Wood.