AC/DC’s Cliff Williams hopes Malcolm Young is “looking down and liking” new album

AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams says he hopes the late Malcolm Young is “looking down and liking” the band’s new album ‘Power Up’.

Young, the Australian rockers’ co-founder and rhythm guitarist, faced a battle with dementia and died in 2017.

In a new interview with Bass Player Magazine, Williams reflected on his bandmate’s death, and believes he would’ve been a fan of ‘Power Up’.

“[Malcolm was] a real strong character, like his brother,” he said. “He wrote some awesome stuff and he was an unbelievable player to play with. A solid guy, a totally solid guy.

“We were talking about this the other day – it’s like he’s still there. We can feel him in everything because of how long we were together.”

Williams added: “Not being soppy and hippie about it, but it’s a feeling that we all have, so hopefully he’s looking down and liking it.”

In a recent interview with NME, Malcolm’s brother Angus declared that ‘Power Up’ is an album “for Malcolm”, adding: “His death was a huge blow to us, but I still think he’s there when I’m playing.

“It sounds funny, but I can still feel him communicating to me when I’m playing guitar.”

Reviewing ‘Power Up’, NME wrote: “As with all good AC/DC albums, the band’s commitment to unrelenting silliness on this record cannot be ignored either – even if you sense that they are in on the increasingly surreal images they present.”