AC/DC’s ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ has been mashed up with Trump’s “voter fraud” speech

AC/DC‘s ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ has been mashed up with various speeches given by Donald Trump – you can watch the clip below.

Yesterday (November 10), YouTuber Lars von Retriever shared the latest instalment in a series of videos that intersperse the words of the current US president with classic rock and metal tracks.

Following on from recent clips featuring the likes of Korn, Metallica and Judas Priest, the new upload fuses the title track of Angus Young and co.’s 1976 album with some of Trump’s recent rants – including his accusations of “voter fraud” in regards to Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly one up yourself you come up with this masterpiece! Well done my friend,” one viewer said in the comments section. Another wrote: “Superb, absolutely immense.”

The video has registered over 22,600 views and almost 3,000 ‘likes’ so far.

Earlier this year, the same YouTuber shared a video in which Trump delivered the lyrics to Iron Maiden‘s ‘Run To The Hills’.

Trump has lost out on a second term in the White House to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

However, Trump is yet to concede – and has vowed to pursue legal action over what he believes to be “illegal votes”.

AC/DC are gearing up to release their new album ‘Power Up’ this Friday (November 13), and have so far shared the track ‘Shot In The Dark’. Speaking to NME earlier this month, Angus Young described the cut as “a strong single from a powerful rock album”.

“You’ll be able to hear it and know straight away that it’s AC/DC. That’s what we’ve always strived for,” he added.