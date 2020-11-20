AC/DC‘s new album, ‘Power Up’, has shot to Number One in the biggest first-week tally of 2020 so far.

The legendary Australian rockers’ 18th record has sold 62,000 copies, overtaking Kylie Minogue who racked up 55,000 chart sales of her new album ‘DISCO’ last week.

AC/DC’s Angus Young thanked fans for their support. “A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to Number 1! Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration”, he told OfficialCharts.com.

‘Power Up’ is the band’s fourth Number One album in the UK, and their first in 10 years since 2010’s ‘Iron Man 2 – OST’.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has praised AC/DC for creating a “great fucking record” in ‘Power Up’.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound, Slash praised the band after they defied personal tragedy – including the death of founding guitarist Malcolm Young – to deliver their album.

“The tragedy of losing Malcolm [Young, AC/DC’s founding rhythm guitarist]… the fact that Angus [Young] and company would survive that and keep it going, in the spirit of probably what Malcolm would have done, was great,” Slash explained.

“I just love those guys because as far as rock ‘n’ roll is concerned, they just are driven.”

Hailing the band’s latest album specifically, he added: “Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game. It’s a really inspired album. I’ve had it in the car for the last couple of days and it’s probably gonna sit there for a while.”

In other news, Young recently recalled the first time he heard Jimi Hendrix’s music. “When I heard ‘Purple Haze’, boy, that was it”, he said of the occasion.