AC Milan have announced details of a new partnership with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation after the success of an initial ‘From Milan With Love’ event.

The Serie A side joined forces with the £75 million management agency for an event that hailed the efforts of key workers in Italy.

It was hosted by DJ Khaled and featured performances from the likes of Alicia Keys and Kelly Rowland. All proceeds from last week’s event went to charity.

It’s been subsequently confirmed that AC Milan and Roc Nation have formed a partnership that promises to “excite and surprise” fans.

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said: “Roc Nation is thrilled to embark on this unique partnership with AC Milan. Both brands possess a strong commitment to community, which was evident through the success of ‘From Milan With Love’.

“I am looking forward to building on that success by creating more opportunities together that combine the integrity of the club’s rich history and Roc Nation’s signature ability to create and move culture.”

Michael Yormark, Co-CEO of Roc Nation, added: “AC Milan as a club has always looked to push the boundaries and do things differently.

“This ambitious partnership will help us to showcase the power of the AC Milan and Roc Nation brands across sport.”

The management firm, which was founded by Jay-Z, added Marcus Rashford to its books last month.

The Manchester United striker won widespread praise in June after he spearheaded a campaign that forced the government to reverse its decision to not provide meals for disadvantaged children throughout the summer.