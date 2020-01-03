News Music News

Are The Academy Is… teasing a reunion?

The Chicago band last played together in 2015

Sam Moore
The Academy Is...
The Academy Is... (Picture: Getty)

The Academy Is… have hinted at a possible 2020 reunion with a cryptic post on social media.

The Chicago band initially split up in 2011 after releasing three albums together, before reuniting for a spate of gigs in 2015. Their last show took place in San Francisco in December 2015.

On New Year’s Day (January 1), The Academy Is…’s Facebook page uploaded a new graphic which appeared to reference the album artwork for the band’s 2005 debut album ‘Almost Here’.

The post came with no accompanying caption, leading fans to speculate about its intention. You can see the image below.

Posted by The Academy Is… on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

You can see the original artwork for ‘Almost Here’ in the below fan post.

Fans of the band are now speculating that the new image may be the first indication that The Academy Is… will reunite later this year, possibly for a series of special anniversary shows to mark 15 years since the release of ‘Almost Here’.

Some fans of the band have also voiced their hope that this development will lead to the release of new music. “Move on, make a new record,” one fan commented on Facebook. “At the very least, release the demos from the album you started and never finished.”

Back in July 2018, both The Academy Is…’s Adam Siska and Andy Mrotek responded to a since-deleted tweet which asked “I wonder what a The Academy Is… album would sound like in 2018″.

Following ‘Almost Here’ in 2005, The Academy Is… released the albums ‘Santi’ (2007) and ‘Fast Times at Barrington High’ (2008).

