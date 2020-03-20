Academy Music Group and Live Nation postpone all live shows in March

Academy Music Group and Live Nation have announced that all their live shows up to March 31 have been “temporarily postponed” in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news across various social media accounts, including major associated venues such as the O2 Academies, the statement explained that “all shows and events until 31 March are temporarily postponed,” also confirming that “ticket holders of any affected event will be contacted directly.”

“Music and live events are the lifeblood of our industry and decisions to reschedule shows are not taken lightly,” they added. See the full post below.

In the wake of numerous cancellations due to the spread of coronavirus – including Glastonbury Festival 2020 earlier this week (March 18) – the statement went on to say that their priority was to help organisers and promoters reschedule the events.

Academy Music Group and Live Nation also thanked fans for understanding: “We wholeheartedly appreciate your support to remain positive and productive as we all adapt to the challenges in this global situation.”

Meanwhile, in his latest press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis earlier today (March 20), Prime Minister Boris Johnson told pubs, restaurants and bars to close.

Addressing the nation shortly after 5pm today (March 20), Johnson was joined by chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, who outlined the latest financial measures put in place to help businesses and their employees.

Sunak announced a coronavirus job retention scheme, where the government will pay up to 80% of wages for those at risk of being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will cover the salary of those on up to £2,500 a month, just above the median income.