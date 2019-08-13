New DNA research says Ozzy Osbourne is a “genetic mutant”

A new book explains the claims in more detail.

A new book claims that Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is a genetic mutant.

Bill Sullivan, who is a genetic research professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, makes the claims in his new book Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs and the Curious Forces that Make Us Who We Are.

Sullivan uses a study by Gnome, a Massachusetts-based research company who studied Ozzy’s DNA in 2010 to work out how he had managed to live so long despite his extensive alcohol and drug use.

Sullivan concludes that “Ozzy is indeed a genetic mutant” who has managed to stay alive so song thanks to a quirk in his DNA which has made him resilient to years of substance abuse.

Speaking earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne explained how Ozzy’s health had faltered after he contracted pneumonia and suffered an accident at home.

“He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia,” Sharon told The Talk. “And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home.” Ozzy was subsequently forced to postpone his farewell tour.

But after son Jack announced that Ozzy was back to his old self, Ozzy confirmed that he’ll be touring the UK and Europe once more and a rescheduled run of shows for 2020 was announced.

Osbourne will visit five British cities on the tour, with his London date coming at the O2 on February 10.

There will be six additional shows in Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham. You can check out the UK dates below.

JANUARY 2020

31 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

FEBRUARY 2020

02 – 3 Arena, Dublin

05 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

07 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

10 – The O2, London

12 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham