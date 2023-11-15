AC/DC fans launch Christmas Number One campaign to thwart LadBaby

AC/DC fans have launched a campaign to try and get the band to Number One for Christmas 2023.

A push to get the rock veterans to the Number One spot on the charts in time for Christmas was first launched in 2013 when fans created a campaign to get their track ‘Highway To Hell’ to the top position to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Created on the AC/DC We Salute You page on Facebook, the push led to the 1979 classic reaching Number Four, becoming the band’s first-ever Top 10 single in the UK.

Advertisement

Now, exactly 10 years on, the people behind the page have announced a new campaign to mark half a century since the iconic metal band formed, hoping this time that they can get one of their tracks to top the 2023 charts.

“In 2013 we all came together to celebrate 40 years of AC/DC by giving them their highest ever UK Singles Chart placing… Highway To Hell at No.4,” an update from the page read over the weekend.

“Well, we’re going to choose another track and see if we can get 3 places higher for their 50th anniversary. Are you in? If so join this group and invite everyone,” it added, “Big Balls to Ladbaby!”.

In 2013 we all came together to celebrate 40 years of AC/DC by giving them their highest ever UK Singles Chart… Posted by AC/DC We Salute You on Saturday, November 11, 2023

The latter part of the update refers to the act going by the name LadBaby – Mark and Roxanne Hoyle – who have consistently topped the charts around Christmas for their sausage roll-themed takes on famous tracks. These include ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019), ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020), ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ (2021) and ‘Food Aid’ (2022).

As highlighted by PlanetRadio, a public group called AC/DC for Christmas No.1 has also been created and has gone on to gather just shy of 1,000 members in 24 hours.

Advertisement

It’s not yet clear which song from AC/DC’s discography will be the one chosen to push for the peak position on the charts, although ‘Back in Black’, ‘Touch Too Much’, ‘Thunderstruck’, ‘Mistress For Christmas’ and ‘Hells Bells’ are among the top fan suggestions.

After taking a hiatus from playing for seven years, AC/DC made their live comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in California last month. It remains unclear whether the band have any plans to continue performing live in 2024.

In other AC/DC news, last month the band launched a new limited edition whiskey with Ballantine’s Scotch to celebrate 50 years since they formed.