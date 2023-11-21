It looks like AC/DC will tour Europe in 2024 as German mayor lets slip of huge stadium show

AC/DC may be planning to tour Europe in 2024, as a German mayor accidentally reveals plans for a show in Munich.

Speculation that the rock veterans will be hitting the road again next year arose after Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, accidentally let slip to a reporter that AC/DC will be performing at the city’s Olympic Stadium on June 12, 2024.

“I didn’t know it was supposed to be a secret,” Reiter said after inadvertently leaking the date of the AC/DC concert during a city council meeting (via Planet Radio).

If the show is confirmed by AC/DC and goes ahead next summer, it will mark their first performance in Europe since their slot at Dusseldorf Espirit Arena in June 2016 – back when Axl Rose was acting as frontman for the band.

It will also mark their first show since they made their comeback at the huge Power Trip festival in Indio, California back on October 7. The slot saw the band close out the second of three nights at the rock festival, and featured a massive 24-song set with Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams returning to the line-up.

Unsurprisingly, the accidental leak has led to some fans speculating that the show may be part of a larger European tour – possibly including shows in the UK too.

At time of writing, however, the Munich show remains unconfirmed and the band have not yet announced any plans to play live in Europe throughout 2024.

If the tour does come to fruition, it is expected that the band will recruit Matt Laug to take on drumming duties for the live shows. This comes as the 55-year-old American drummer – who has also worked with the likes of Alice Cooper, Slash’s Snakepit and Alanis Morissette – took on the role for the Power Trip slot.

AC/DC did not explain the absence of their longtime drummer Phil Rudd ahead of the festival slot last month. Rudd rejoined the band for their 2020 comeback album ‘Power Up’, and was previously removed from the lineup after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill and drug possession back in 2015 (via Blabbermouth).

In other AC/DC news, fans of the band recently launched a campaign to try and get the band to Number One for Christmas 2023.

The push is looking to get the band to the peak position in the charts in celebration of their 50th anniversary, and comes a decade after an original campaign was created back in 2013 to mark their 40th year as a band.