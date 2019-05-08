Act quick if you want this picture disc vinyl of ‘Spice Girls – The Greatest Hits’

Only 2,500 copies are available

Spice Girls fans can for the first time buy a ​limited picture disc vinyl edition of the band’s ‘Greatest Hits’ album from 2007.

The re-release, which arrives on May 31, is a double-sided picture disc vinyl that contains ​nine Number 1 smash hit singles ​including ‘Wannabe’, ​’​2 Become 1′, ‘Spice Up Your Life’​, ​’Viva Forever’, ​’Goodbye’, and many more. But fans will have to act quick to pre-order (open now) – only 2,500 copies are available.

‘Spice Girls – The Greatest Hits’ comes packaged in a die-cut sleeve with 12”X12” insert. A digital download code is also included.

The band are preparing for their comeback UK and Ireland stadium shows, which include three nights in Manchester and London. Victoria Beckham will not be part of the reunion.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Spice Girls 2019 UK and Ireland tour

MAY

24 – Dublin – Croke Park Stadium

27 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

29 – Manchester – Etihad Stadium

31 – Manchester – Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1 – Manchester – Etihad Stadium

3 – Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

4 – Coventry – Ricoh Stadium

6 – Sunderland – Stadium Of Light

8 – Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium

10 – Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium

13 – London – Wembley Stadium

14 – London – Wembley Stadium

15 – London – Wembley Stadium.

The band also recently unveiled their Spice Dancers via Instagram: dancers picked from 5000 applicants across the world to perform with them.