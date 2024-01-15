Action Bronson announced as headliner for Manchester’s Outbreak Festival 2024

Action Bronson has been announced as a headliner at Manchester’s Outbreak Festival this June.

The US rapper will top the bill at the Manchester festival this summer, which takes place at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre from June 28-30.

The announcement comes after the hardcore and punk festival – which is billed as “a platform to the UK’s consistently thriving counterculture” – announced their first batch of acts in December.

Action Bronson will headline the Friday of the festival (June 28) alongside JPEGMafia, Flatbush Zombies, The Garden and more, followed by Basement on Saturday (June 29).

Tickets are on sale now from here with full weekend passes available, as well as single Friday and combined Saturday and Sunday entry.

Other acts announced on the line-up include Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Poison The Well, Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Touché Amoré, Movements, Incendiary and Mindforce.

Organisers have said that more news will be coming soon, and you can check out the full line-up so far below.

2024 Much more still to come including 3 headliners. Tickets on sale now.https://t.co/22df2EgSFI#Outbreak24 pic.twitter.com/PXhmoLybpo — Outbreak Fest (@OutbreakFest) December 15, 2023

Elsewhere at the festival, Joyce Manor will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of ‘Never Hungover Again’, Nothing will perform 2014’s ‘Guilty Of Everything’, The Hotelier will celebrate a decade of ‘Home, Like Noplace Is There’ and Thursday will perform a set comprising tracks from two of their most celebrated albums, ‘War All The Time’ and ‘Full Collapse’.

Last year’s edition of the festival was headlined by Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge and Bane.

Action Bronson’s last album, ‘Cocodrillo Turbo’, came out in April 2022. In a statement about the album and its title, he said: “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

Back in 2020, the artist spoke to NME about what his goals for the future were, sharing that he would be “venturing into whatever else I can possibly do”.