Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist announce UK and Ireland gigs

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have announced a new set of live dates in the UK and Ireland for May and June – you can buy tickets here when they go on sale later this week.

The trio will continue their ‘ÑBA Leather World Tour’ with the gigs, which will come as part of a wider European tour.

Bronson and The Alchemist will perform in Dublin on May 24 (Sweatshirt is not on the bill), while the three artists will then perform live at shows in Manchester, London and Birmingham from May 30-June 1.

You can see details of the trio’s upcoming UK, Ireland and European tour dates in the below post.

Tickets for the London and Birmingham dates will go on general sale on Friday (April 1) at 10am from here.

Sweatshirt is touring in support of his January album ‘Sick!’, while Bronson’s most recent album, ‘Only For Dolphins’, was released in September 2020. Last month, ‘Continuance’, a collaborative album by The Alchemist and Curren$y, was released.

Speaking about ‘Sick!’, Sweatshirt explained: “’Sick!’ is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

“Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere.”

He added: “These songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”