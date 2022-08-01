Activists protest at Lollapalooza 2022 over youth curfew

On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2022 last week (July 28), a group of activists protested about the city’s 10pm weekend curfew for young people.

The ongoing youth curfew in Chicago means all young people under 18 have to be indoors by 10pm. While the city says the curfew is a way to crack down on crime, the activists have said the measure is “unconstitutional”, and say they are ready to take it to court.

As CBS News reported, the group included members of GoodKids MadCity and the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

Back in May, the city’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, announced the measure as a way to combat crime, shootings, and large crowds following the shooting of a 16-year-old boy, Seandell Holliday.

While the order applies to anyone under 18, attendees of ticketed events like Lollapalooza are exempt, but activists claim it’s a loophole that unfairly benefits wealthy tourists and white suburban teens while penalising those from poorer backgrounds as well as those from “Black and brown communities.”

A lawyer representing the activists sent a letter to the city council asking them to rescind the curfew.

NME has reached out to the Chicago city office for comment.

The event this last week saw J-hope of BTS headlining the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at Lollapalooza, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival.

The final day of the festival also included a headline performance from Green Day, plus sets from Dominic Fike, The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Måneskin, Horsegirl and more.

Check back here on NME.com for more coverage from Lollapalooza 2022.