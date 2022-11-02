Actor and comedian DL Hughley has claimed that Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman.

Hughley made the remarks earlier this week when he was asked by TMZ for his view on West’s recent behaviour.

West has been dropped from several of his major partnerships – including fashion deals with Adidas and Balenciaga – in recent weeks in the wake of his widely condemned antisemitic comments, while he has also faced a backlash for wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt as well as recent comments he made about George Floyd.

The rapper and producer was then suspended from Instagram again earlier this week, shortly after he shared a graphic image of Emmett Till – a 14-year-old African-American boy who was tortured and lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman – in a post where he compared himself to Till.

Speaking to TMZ at LAX Airport, Hughley criticised West for comparing himself to Floyd and Till.

“[Floyd] died of a knee on his neck, but nevertheless, he died for a counterfeit 20-dollar bill and America justified it,” Hughley said. “Emmett Till died for whistling at a white woman. [West] is in trouble right now because you can’t shut the fuck up.

“This whole thing started with Kanye West wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, and then went all the way to this.”

Hughley added: “Now I don’t understand what comparison [West] has to George Floyd or Emmett Till, as far as I know. Kanye will rise again, I’m sure he’ll do well again.

“And those two people will never rise again. They will always be dead. They’re dead because of white supremacy.”

Hughley then said: “If Kanye was a female, if he had a vagina, he would already be in a conservatorship. Ask Wendy Williams or Britney Spears, and they didn’t do half the erratic stuff he did.”

Asked if he thought West “should be in a conservatorship”, Hughley clarified: “That’s not up to me… I’m not interested in that. I’m interested in making sure that people understand the damage he is doing.”

Elsewhere, a Florida man has filmed himself burning multiple pairs of Yeezys – worth a reported $15,000 (£13,000) – in response to West’s recent antisemitic comments.