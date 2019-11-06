Finneas, Richard Hawley and Nothing But Thieves added to huge Mad Cool line up

The line-up is growing...

More acts have been announced for next year’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

Finneas has now been confirmed to appear, alongside Nothing But Thieves, Richard Hawley and the Deftones. The event is due to take place from July 8-11 2020.

The first wave of acts announced for the festival included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Twenty One Pilots. Later, artists including Pixies, Alt-J, Tove-Lo and Foals were also confirmed for the bill, a week after scoring their first ever number one album.

Tickets for next year’s event will go on sale at midday from Sunday, December 1, and will be available through the festival’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.com.

Mad Cool Festival is also reviewing its prices and is starting the ticket sale at 65€ for a day ticket, a 4-day pass for 159€ , and a 3-day pass for 149€*. These prices will be valid for the first 15000 tickets sold.

A VIP day pass meanwhile, costs 150€ and 3/4 day passes are selling for 400€ and 350€ respectively.

Last year, Mad Cool festival saw the likes of The Cure, The National, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip, Lauryn Hill appearing at the event in Madrid.

Reviewing The National’s headline set last year, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “The heartfelt moments from ‘I Am Easy To Find’ allow the set to breathe with a little meditation, especially the tender and cinematic ‘Oblivions’ and utterly breathtaking album highlight ‘Where Is Her Head’.

“…As the night sky darkens over The National’s set, people around me weep, make out, scream and start circle pits. A full journey of emotions was travelled, and every man, woman, child and even the insects felt part of it.”