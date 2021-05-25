Adam Ant has announced a string of dates for his forthcoming ‘Antics’ tour, set to hit the road in February and March 2022.

The veteran pop star, best known for ’80s hits including ‘Stand And Deliver’ and ‘Goody Two Shoes’, will perform across 18 dates early next year, finishing at London’s Roundhouse on March 19.

In an official press release regarding the tour, Ant said: “I’m very much looking forward to playing live again… there’s nothing like it… I hope everyone hasn’t forgotten how to have fun!!”

ANTICS UK tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/6TU4ADUOa2 — Adam Ant (@adamaofficial) May 25, 2021

Adam Ant scored 10 UK Top 10 hits from 1980 to 1983, including three UK Number One singles with his band Adam And The Ants.

He also worked as an actor, appearing in over two dozen films and television episodes from 1985 to 2003.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on May 28 – get them here. See the full tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

22 – Newcastle, City Hall

23 – Sheffield, City Hall

25 – Stockton on Tees, Globe

26 – Blackburn, King Georges Hall

27 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

MARCH 2022

01 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

02 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

04 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

05 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

06 – Hull, City Hall

08 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

10 – Guildford, GLive

12 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

13 – Brighton, Centre

15 – Bath, Forum

16 – Cardiff, St Davids Hall

18 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

19 – London, Roundhouse

The singer has released nine albums throughout his career, most recently 2013’s ‘Adam Ant Is The Blueblack Hussar In Marrying The Gunner’s Daughter’.

That same year a documentary film about the singer, associate produced by Jamie Reynolds formerly of Klaxons, was released.