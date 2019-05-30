Listen to Adam Green’s ‘Freeze My Love’ from new album ‘Engine Of Paradise’

Green will also publish a graphic novel to go with the new record

Adam Green has announced his first new album in three years – listen to ‘Engine Of Paradise”s lead single ‘Freeze My Love’ below.

Finally following up 2016’s ‘Aladdin’ soundtrack (more on that below), Green is gearing up to release both an album of new music and a graphic novel later this summer. Both projects will be released on August 28 through Danger Mouse’s imprint, 30th Century Records.

‘Engine Of Paradise’, which will feature a guest performance from Florence Welch, has been previewed this week with the release of the song ‘Freeze My Love’ – you can watch the Pete Voelker-directed video for the track below.

Speaking about the song, Green says: “‘Freeze My Love’ is like a road-trip song where your Corvette is a JPG filled with flesh cruising towards a blockchain horizon. I think it’s a pretty song, I wish there was a radio station that played it continuously.”

The companion graphic novel will be titled War And Paradise, and it will be released in tandem with ‘Engine Of Paradise’.

Green will play a handful of UK shows in October to promote ‘Engine Of Paradise’ – you can see those live dates below.

October

18 Glaskow CCA

19 Manchester Soup Kitchen

20 Bristol Thekla

22 London EartH

Green’s last album, ‘Aladdin’, saw the Moldy Peaches musician re-making the Arabian Nights folk tale and putting a modern-day spin on it.

“The movie is set entirely inside a papier-mâché world,” Green explained at the time about his take on Aladdin. “Filmed in a massive Brooklyn warehouse, we constructed a papier-mâché painted universe where real actors could act as if they were inside a real-life cartoon.

“The goal was to make a sort of Wizard of Oz out of cardboard. We constructed 500 props and 30 rooms all out of phone books, newspapers, glue, and house-paint. In a way, it felt like we were constructing an analogue version of the internet.”