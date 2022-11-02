Adam Green recalls meeting The Strokes for the first time in ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ clip

Adam Green has recalled in a new clip from Meet Me In The Bathroom the time The Moldy Peaches first met The Strokes – watch below.

The upcoming film was adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, which details the ’00s New York music scene. Last Sunday (October 30) the documentary premiered at Webster Hall in NYC, where Green performed live.

A new preview snippet of Meet Me In The Bathroom sees The Moldy Peaches’ Green and Kimya Dawson encounter Julian Casablancas for the first time. “One day, me and Kimya were at our friend’s party,” Green explained over archive footage.

“This drunk guy called Julian comes over – he’s in the bathroom doing drugs with this young lady… breaks the shower. Somebody said he was a singer in a band called The Strokes. [I thought], ‘This guy’s crazy – I’ve gotta see this band’.”

We then see grainy footage of an early Strokes gig before hearing an interview with the group from that period. “We started playing New York a year ago,” Casablancas says. “The last few months we’ve been tearing stuff up…”

You can watch the clip in full here:

Meet Me In The Bathroom was directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – creators of LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Featuring interviews and never-before-seen archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and more, Meet Me In The Bathroom focuses on how a new batch of rock bands impacted and transformed not only the New York City music scene but went on to receive national and international acclaim.

The doc will be available to stream on Showtime starting November 25. Details of a UK and European release are yet to be revealed.

Last week (October 27), The Moldy Peaches reunited for their first live show in over a decade during the film’s Los Angeles premiere.