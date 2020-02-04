Adam Lambert announces new album ‘Velvet’ and Manchester Pride performance

Adam Lambert has announced details of his next album ‘Velvet’ and a performance at Manchester Pride.

The singer, who rose to fame on American Idol and has most recently fronted legendary rock band Queen, will release his fourth solo album next month.

‘Velvet’ will be Lambert’s first solo release since 2015’s ‘The Original High’ and will feature the brand new single ‘Roses’, which boasts an appearance from Chic’s Nile Rodgers on rhythm guitar. You can listen to that song below now, while the full album will be released on March 20.

The tracklist for ‘Velvet’ is as follows:

‘Velvet’

‘Superpower’

‘Stranger You Are’

‘Loverboy’

‘Roses’ (feat. Nile Rodgers)

‘Closer To You’

‘Overglow’

‘Comin In Hot’

‘On The Moon’

‘Love Don’t’

‘Ready To Run’

‘New Eyes’

‘Feel Something’

Meanwhile, Lambert has also been confirmed as the first musical act at this year’s Manchester Pride. It will be one of only two UK dates on his ‘Velvet’ tour and will take place at the city’s Mayfield over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 29-30). He will also play a headline show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on September 1.

In a statement, Lambert said: “I am so excited to perform at Manchester Pride for the very first time! Something I have always wanted to do! I keep hearing that LGBTQ + representation is on fire over there and I can’t wait to be part of it and see you soon!”

Manchester Pride chief executive Mark Fletcher added: “We are beyond thrilled that Adam has created a space in his tour to join in our celebrations of LGBTQ+ life in Manchester. As a charity that campaigns for LGBTQ+ equality all year round it’s incredibly important to us that we showcase the breadth of LGBTQ+ artists who provide inspiration to all.

“To have such an influential LGBTQ activist as Adam choose to perform at Manchester Pride Live is testament to the reputation that Manchester has as a leading city, worldwide in the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality.”

Meanwhile, last month the star launched his new LGBTQ+ rights group, The Feel Something Foundation. The new body aims to “support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.”