Adam Lambert announces special shows in London and Cologne

Adam Lambert has announced details of two special shows in London and Cologne this summer – get details on how to buy tickets here.

The singer released new covers album ‘High Drama’ this month, which features reworked songs by the likes of Kings Of Leon (‘Sex On Fire’), Lana Del Rey (‘West Coast’) and Sia (‘Chandelier’), among others.

Tonight (February 27), he’ll play a one-off album party launch London’s KOKO, and has announced he’ll return to the capital this summer as one of two special European gigs.

On June 5, Lambert will play the Royal Albert Hall, before heading to Cologne for a show at The Palladium on June 10.

Tickets for the London show will go on sale here from Friday, March 3 at 9.30am GMT. An artist pre-sale will be available here from Wednesday, March 1, also at 9.30 local time.

I’m so excited to play at the iconic @RoyalAlbertHall on June 5th and take the stage at Cologne’s Palladium on June 10th! ✨ Presale begins Wed, March 1st at 9:30am and the general on-sale begins Fri, March 3rd at 9:30am. For tickets and info visit: https://t.co/cghdmzhAlX 🌈 pic.twitter.com/C8fAenNz5w — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 27, 2023

In a recent video interview with NME, Lambert discussed his choice to cover Billie Eilish‘s ‘Getting Older’ for his new album, citing her “timeless’ and “profound” lyrics.

Lambert said: “I was listening to the lyrics and I was like, ‘How did a 19-year-old land on this feeling that I feel at 40, and that I’m sure someone feels at 30?’ It’s a universal feeling the idea of getting older. All of the things she talks about in the song are timeless, you can be any age and feel that way. I thought that was pretty profound.”

He went on to explain that Eilish was on the shortlist of artists he wanted to cover on ‘High Drama’, because: “I respect her artistry [and] her individuality.”

Musically, for Lambert’s version of the track, the landed on a ’70s pop world with some “Queen guitar homages”.

For ‘High Drama’ Lambert has also covered Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’. “It’s my favourite Lana Del Rey song,” he explained to NME of the choice, adding: “Probably because Dan Auerbach from Black Keys produced it. I love the Black Keys. It’s just a sexy song.”