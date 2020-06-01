Adam Lambert calls Donald Trump “a joke, a liar and a cancer”

Adam Lambert has criticised Donald Trump in a series of new social media posts, calling the US President “a joke, a liar and a cancer”.

The messages come in the wake of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, which has sparked worldwide protests.

“Repeat after me: I will not tell black folks how to feel, protest, or mourn,” the Queen singer wrote, adding: “I’m scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments. It’s one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed.

Advertisement

“To be clear: I’m not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged… to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition.

“Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w ‘All lives matter’ is an asshole. You should know why that’s problematic by now. If you don’t, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself.”

Adding another post later, Lambert said: “Unfollow me if u can’t accept this. Please. You’re not welcome. I’ll be blocking….

“ALSO. TRUMP IS A COMPLETE JOKE. FUCK HIM. I don’t care what political party you associate with, but that man isn’t a leader, he’s a liability, a liar and a cancer on this country’s flag.”

Advertisement

Lambert’s post is one of a host of social media messages from figures in the music world who have expressed anger and sadness over the death of George Floyd.

Travis Scott said that “the rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience,” while Jay-Z shared his thoughts in a post in which he called for justice for Floyd, and Angel Haze and Halsey have shared first-hand experiences of clashes they have with police at protests across the weekend.

Taylor Swift also criticised Trump over a controversial tweet he sent regarding protests over Floyd’s death, writing: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?”