Adam Lambert calls out Donald Trump for failure to “even try to act presidential amidst the chaos”

Adam Lambert has called out Donald Trump after the US president said in a press conference that it was “a great day” for George Floyd after his death sparked worldwide protests.

Protests are continuing across the US and around the world after Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine-minutes and ignored the man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

On Friday (June 5), President Trump declared that new economic numbers and nationwide protests against racism and police brutality had made it “a great day” for Floyd.

Advertisement

“Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. [It’s] a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody,” Trump said during a White House Rose Garden event. “This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Lambert later took to Twitter to respond. “I watched the Trump press conference today… I have NO idea what he was Rambling about!” he said. “He can’t even string together a sentence. It’s literally incoherent, fragmented nonsense. I wish I could even decipher what bullshit he’s trying to sell!”

I watched the Trump press conference today… I have NO idea what he was Rambling about! He can’t even string together a sentence. It’s literally incoherent, fragmented nonsense. I wish I could even decipher what bullshit he’s trying to sell! — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 6, 2020

An hour later, the Queen singer wrote: “I watched the press conference because I wanted to see if he would even try to act presidential amidst the chaos. Nope. Political views are one thing. Xenophobia and racism are not things I tolerate.”

I’m not following him. Check. I watched the press conference because I wanted to see if he would even try to act presidential amidst the chaos. Nope. Political views are one thing. Xenophobia and racism are not things I tolerate. https://t.co/Hx7DVaZCQI — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 6, 2020

Last week, Lambert criticised Trump in a series of social media posts, calling the US President “a joke, a liar and a cancer.”

Advertisement

“Repeat after me: I will not tell black folks how to feel, protest, or mourn,” the Queen singer wrote, adding: “I’m scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments. It’s one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed.

“To be clear: I’m not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged… to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition.

“Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w ‘All lives matter’ is an asshole. You should know why that’s problematic by now. If you don’t, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself.”