News Music News

Adam Lambert cancels European tour due to coronavirus

"This has become the only option"

By Charlotte Krol
Adam Lambert performs with Queen during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. CREDIT: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Adam Lambert has been forced to pull his European tour in support of his latest album, ‘Velvet’, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The run of September dates, which included a show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley, have been shelved. Customers are entitled to a refund.

“I am so so sorry and completely heartbroken that we have to cancel the upcoming ‘Velvet’ Tour in September,” Lambert said in a statement, which you can read in full below. “I have been so excited to the play the new album to you guys – I know we all wanna dance right now!

💚Europe

“However, due to what’s best for our health and safety, along with COVID-19 government guidelines across the continent, this has become the only option. With a handful of other commitments scheduled, I am sad to say that I won’t be able to reschedule these shows.”

Lambert was due to kick off the brief tour on September 1 at London’s SSE Arena Wembley before wrapping things up at Denmark’s Vega, Musikkens Hus venue in Copenhagen on September 9.

In other news, Lambert recently called out Donald Trump after the US president said it was “a great day” for George Floyd after the man’s death sparked worldwide protests.

Last month, Lambert joined Queen – with whom he has toured as their singer over the past decade – in releasing charity single ‘You Are The Champions’ for COVID-19 relief funds.

