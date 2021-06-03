Adam Lambert has revealed that he is working on a musical.

The pop star, who’s been busy performing with Queen for live shows over the past decade, among other projects, said in a new interview that he’s made progress on it during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I’m working on a musical. It had been in the works a little before the pandemic, but what I found with being at home was that I was able to really focus on it,” he told Gay Times.

He continued: “I did a lot of writing sessions via Zoom with some amazing writers and producers. Being on Zoom isn’t quite as magical as being in the room with people, but we wrote some great songs. So the musical is well underway and I’m very excited about it. It’s something I’m not really ready to reveal exactly what it’s about yet, but at some point, sooner than later I’ll be able to talk about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview Lambert praised fellow queer artists who are freely expressing their sexuality, such as Lil Nas X. “I am so excited about what Lil Nas X did. I just think it’s high time we had somebody out there being exactly who they are. The thing I love about what he’s doing is not just to say the statistic of a queer person having this many streams and all that, but I also love the tone of what he’s doing. It’s finally challenging the double standards.

“We have straight artists creating this type of entertainment and we’ve grown accustomed to it over the past 25 years, but when it came to gay artists we had to tone it down, or make sure that it wasn’t too sexualised, or aggressive, and it had to be safe and easy to digest. What Lil Nas X is doing is being a rockstar about it. He’s being subversive and it’s great.”

His comments come a few months after he and Queen were forced to postpone their forthcoming ‘Rhapsody’ UK tour again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were set to head out on a huge UK and European tour last summer but the jaunt was rescheduled to May-July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the dates have now been rescheduled again to 2022, kicking off with two shows at the AO Arena Manchester on May 30 and 31. Queen and Adam Lambert have also added two extra UK shows at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow on June 2 and 3.

Lambert’s most recent solo album was 2020’s ‘Velvet‘.