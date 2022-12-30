Adam Lambert covers Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

Adam Lambert has shared a new cover of Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ from his forthcoming album – listen below.

Lambert will release new covers album ‘High Drama’ on February 24, 2023, featuring songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and a recently released cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.

“It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song,” the singer explained in a statement. “This album is a foray into my world.

“Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I’m not. I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

Other covers on the album include Ann Peebles’ ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘West Coast’ and Pink’s ‘My Attic’.

Listen to ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ below.

At this year’s BandLab NME Awards, Lambert teased his new record as a “rock opera” concept album. “I’m working on a concept album,” he said when asked about any new music on the horizon.

He added: “I can’t say much about the concept yet but it’s about a person, it’s a story. A musical of sorts. Or a rock opera, anyway you want to call it.”

Earlier this year, Lambert and Queen released a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London.

The performance was shot at one of the legendary band’s 10 sold-out shows at The O2 Arena in London this summer as part of their 2022 ‘Rhapsody Tour’.