Adam Lambert, David Guetta, Rita Ora and more set for Avicii tribute gig

The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness comes to Stockholm in December

Adam Lambert, David Guetta, Rita Ora and more are set to play an Avicii tribute gig this December.

The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness, honouring the late Swedish DJ, will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on December 5.

The gig is being put on by The Tim Bergling Foundation, an organisation set up by the DJ’s family in his honour following his death.

Opening with DJ sets from Guetta, Kygo and more, singers will then perform versions of Avicii songs with a 30-piece live band.

Other artists on the bill include Alex Ebert, Audra Mae and Joe Janiak, with more set to be announced in due course.

Announcing details of the gig in a statement, Avicii’s father Klas Bergling said: “Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,”

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help,” he added. They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation’s work going forward…

“We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.”

All the profits from the gig will go to a series of organisations that provide mental health support. Details can be found here and tickets go on sale on Thursday (September 5).

Avicii passed away in April of last year. This June, a posthumous album called ‘TIM’ was released.