Adam Lambert teases “rock opera” album at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Adam Lambert has discussed his new album at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at tonight’s ceremony (March 2), the musician teased the forthcoming record and called it a “rock opera”.

“I’m working on a concept album,” he said when asked about any new music on the horizon.

He added: “I can’t say much about the concept yet but it’s about a person, it’s a story. A musical of sorts. Or a rock opera, anyway you want to call it.”

Watch Lambert’s interview with NME from the red carpet above.

Adam Lambert is set to present the award for Best TV Series alongside Bimini at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The nominees include Sex Education, Stath Lets Flats, It’s A Sin, Feel Good and We Are Lady Parts.

As well as the awards announcements, the night will feature live performances including Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

The ceremony returns for the first time since 2020, co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.