Queen’s Adam Lambert launches LGBTQ+ rights group The Feel Something Foundation

Adam Lambert has launched The Feel Something Foundation, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group which aims to “support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.”

The singer and current frontman of Queen launched the foundation yesterday (January 22).

The Feel Something Foundation released a statement that says they will work with charities that have “a mission or project directly focussed on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health.”

The statement also says that the foundation wants to “abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone simply being themselves.”

It will operate using Lambert’s own donations, as well as fund-raising and awareness campaigns. This will begin with an online clothing auction of some of Lambert’s outfits.

Meanwhile, Lambert is gearing up for a new run of tour dates with Queen. They’ll be playing a mind-boggling ten shows at London’s O2 Arena, as well as two Manchester Arena gigs.

The ‘Rhapsody’ shows were inspired by the Oscar-winning 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and will feature ambitious staging, lighting and visuals.

They won’t be playing Glastonbury, however, with guitarist Brian May ruling out a Worthy Farm slot after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull.