Adam Lambert says he “knows nothing” about a new Queen album

A social media post by Brian May kickstarted the rumour mill

Rumours of a new Queen album began to circulate after a social media post by Brian May last week – but the band’s current frontman, Adam Lambert, has doused the speculation, saying he “know[s] nothing” about a new record.

On September 3, May posted to Instagram screenshots of “a video message [he] made for an ad – which you might see later – for an album – to be announced later !!”

As Blabbermouth reports, Lambert addressed the speculation in a recent interview with Alan Light on Sirius XM Volume’s Debatable. “I saw a news story about that,” Lambert said. “I know nothing about it.”

He also noted that given May’s long-running passion for stereoscopic photography, which yielded the 2017 book Queen in 3-D, the word “album” could conceivably refer to a photo album, instead of an album of songs.

“The word ‘album’ could mean photo album, because he does do the stereoscope thing, he does lots of little projects he’s working on,” Lambert said. “He’s working on a thing on space… I don’t know what it means, I haven’t asked him.”

“[It’s] news to me,” Lambert added. “Haven’t talked to him about it, I have to ask. I should text him, ‘What album?!’” Hear the interview snippet below.

On September 27, Lambert will release a new EP, ‘VELVET: Side A’, which he described to NME as an attempt to “wipe the slate clean” for “a new beginning and a new era”. In July, May praised Lambert as a “modern marvel”, calling him “the reason that [Queen is] still alive as a functioning rock band”.

Last month, Lambert and Queen wrapped up the North American tour of their Rhapsody tour in Charlotte, North Carolina. They will tour Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia in January and February 2020.