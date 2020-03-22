Adam Lambert says he would be up for playing George Michael in singer’s biopic

Adam Lambert has let it be known that he would be up for playing George Michael if a biopic is ever made about the singer.

Speaking in a new interview, the 38-year-old said that he would like to see a George Michael biopic.

“I think that would be very interesting,” he told Metro UK. “That’d be cool, I just feel like, we don’t know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George’s life.”

Asked who he’d like to see take on the role of the Wham! singer, Lambert replied: “I’d give it a go. Yeah, sign me up.”

The pop star, who has been the touring frontman of Queen since 2011, appeared briefly in Bohemian Rhapsody last year as one of frontman Freddie Mercury’s lovers.

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has revealed that he was once asked to follow in the late Freddie Mercury‘s footsteps as Queen frontman, before Adam Lambert joined the rock group.

The pop icon is said to have turned down Brian May and Roger Taylor’s approach after impressing the pair when they teamed up on a 2001 re-recording of ‘We Are The Champions’ for the movie A Knight’s Tale.

But Robbie says his “low self-esteem” ultimately prevented him from following on from Freddie Mercury.