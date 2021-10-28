Adam Levine addresses viral TikTok of fan grabbing him onstage

Adam Levine has addressed a viral TikTok video of his reaction to a fan grabbing him onstage during a recent show at Hollywood Bowl.

The clip showed a female fan jumping onstage and grabbing the Maroon 5 frontman during Audacy’s We Can Survive concert before security quickly pulled her away.

The footage sparked a backlash after Levine froze in the middle of the song and shouted “fuck” before shaking himself off and resuming the performance.

Now, Levine has clarified his actions in a video posted online.

“I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage,” he said. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. It’s just not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled,” Levine continued. “And sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on, cos I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on. So I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans. I hope we can all understand that.”

Earlier this year, Levine said that he was disappointed that there “aren’t any bands any more”.

He said at the time: “There’s no bands any more, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as … I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

In response to Levine’s comments, Garbage‘s Twitter accounted later tweeted: “What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!?”