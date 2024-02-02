Adele adds four extra shows to 2024 Munich residency

Adele has added four extra shows to her 2024 Munich residency due to high demand.

The news that the London singer would be holding a residency in the city arrived earlier this week, when it was confirmed that she would be playing four shows at the bespoke Munich Messe arena later this year.

The announcement of the European shows mark her first mainland shows on the continent since 2016, and will arrive following the completion of her recently extended ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas.

The 80,000-capacity open-air venue was created specifically for these shows – with renderings available below – and the initial run of shows were set to take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Now, due to extreme demand, another four shows at the venue have been confirmed, also set to take place later this summer.

The extension of the Munich residency includes dates on August 14, 16, 23 and 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10am CET and will be available here. Registration for pre-sale tickets is available now on the singer’s official website.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?,” Adele said on Instagram when the residency was first announced.

“Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!”

Earlier this year, Adele said she would be embarking on a world tour on her next album cycle, however told fans at a Las Vegas show thay they will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’.