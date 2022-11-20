Adele adds two New Year shows to her Las Vegas residency

Adele has added two New Year’s Eve weekend shows to her Las Vegas residency.

The singer will perform as part of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30 and December 31.

Pre-sale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan site here. Registration is open now and continues until 11:59pm local time tomorrow (November 21).

The pre-sale will begin at 10am local time next Wednesday (November 23).

Taking to Twitter, Adele said: “New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!”

New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! pic.twitter.com/7LjPQ6tVpP — Adele (@Adele) November 20, 2022

The singer kicked off her residency on Friday night (November 18) after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.

During the opening show she said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night after feeling “sick as a dog”.

“You’re not gonna believe me, you’re gonna think I want a tiny violin to come out and start playing behind my tears, so last week I was sick as a fucking dog, right?” she told the 4,000-strong crowd (via The Telegraph). “I was like, ‘Shit, if it’s solely my fault for not being able to perform this Friday, I’m done, I’m gonna fall off the face of the earth.’”

Earlier in the show, Adele had thanked her fans for “coming back to me” after they greeted her with a standing ovation. Before the concert, she took to Instagram to reveal that she had “never been more nervous before a show in my career”.

The singer performed a 20-song setlist including many of her greatest hits as well as newer cuts from her most recent album ‘30‘.

Elsewhere in the show, she walked into the audience and asked them to share their favourite childhood memories before ‘When We Were Young’ [via The Guardian] and fired a T-shirt cannon in the audience that contained “a signed T-shirt, a handwritten note and 50 bucks”.

Adele has said that she will be taking a break from music to study for a degree in English Literature online once the residency wraps up, revealing that she thinks she might have become an English teacher if her music career hadn’t been so successful. “I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience,” she said.