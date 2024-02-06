Adele announces final two Munich shows for 2024 residency due to demand

Adele has announced two final shows for her 2024 Munich residency due to high demand.

The singer confirmed she would be holding a residency in the German city at the end of last month and has so far announced eight shows at the purpose built Munich Messe arena from August 2-24.

Now she has added two final shows on August 30 and 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 9) at 9am GMT and will be available here.

The announcement of the European shows mark her first mainland gigs on the continent since 2016, and will arrive following the completion of her recently extended ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas.

Due to unprecedented demand, 2 final dates have been added. https://t.co/iKGVIdOlQR pic.twitter.com/PBMzLLDBKk — Adele (@Adele) February 6, 2024

The 80,000-capacity open-air venue Munich Messe arena will be created specifically for these shows.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?,” Adele said on Instagram when the residency was first announced.

“Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!”

Earlier this year, Adele said she would be embarking on a world tour on her next album cycle, however told fans at a Las Vegas show thay they will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’.