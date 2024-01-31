Adele announces new residency in Munich

Adele has announced a new residency in Munich.

The singer has not toured her fourth album ’30’ worldwide, instead embarking upon an ongoing and recently extended ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas.

The Vegas residency is due to end in June, and Adele will return to Europe in August for four shows at the bespoke Munich Messe arena.

Advertisement

The 80,000 capacity open-air venue was created specifically for these shows, and you can see renderings of it below.

Speaking on Instagram, Adele said: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on?

“Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”

Ticket registration for the gigs is open now here and closes on Monday, February 5 at 6pm CET. The pre-sale will then begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 10am CET, with fans receiving links the previous day.

Advertisement

Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am CET on Friday, February 9. You’ll be able to buy your tickets here.

This week, Adele has said she will embark on a world tour on her next album cycle. In the middle of a Vegas show, Adele revealed that fans will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’, but she will tour it more than she has done with albums in the past.

““I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told her audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

A few months ago, Adele mentioned that the Vegas residency has helped her “fall back in love with performing live again”.

“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” Adele wrote on X when it was announced her residency was being extended.