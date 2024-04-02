Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates following illness

Adele has rescheduled several dates on her Las Vegas residency after they were postponed due to illness.

The singer-songwriter paused five weekends worth of dates of her long-running residency due to go ahead last month at The Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace in February after revealing that she had fallen ill “at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break”.

The dates affected were March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 29 and 30.

Advertisement

Now, she has taken to Instagram to reveal that the five weekends have now been rescheduled to the weekends of October 25-26, November 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.

Adele also wrote that all “ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date”.

Recommended

In late October last year, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be extending her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency. It was originally expected to end in June.

The residency originally began in November 2022, having been postponed at the last minute in January of that year.

In January of this year, Adele said she would embark on a world tour on her next album cycle. In the middle of a Vegas show, she revealed that fans will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’, but she will tour it more than she has done with albums in the past. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told her audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

Advertisement

Adele also recently confirmed that she would be holding a residency in Munich and has so far announced a total of 10 shows at the purpose built Munich Messe arena.