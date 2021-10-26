Adele announces two huge shows at London’s Hyde Park in 2022

Adele has announced two huge shows at London’s Hyde Park next summer.

The singer is set to perform on July 1 and 2 for her first shows in the UK since 2017.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiii,” Adele wrote on Instagram announcing the dates.

Fans can sign up here from 8am today (October 26) to access Adele’s pre-sale which begins at 10am on Thursday (October 28). American Express Cardmembers can also access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Friday (October 29).

Tickets go general sale on 10am on Saturday (October 30) and can be purchased here.

Her dates come after the singer shot straight to Number One in the UK singles chart after ‘Easy On Me‘ clocked up a massive 217,300 chart sales in its first week – the highest week one figure since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, earned 226,800 back in January 2017.

Adele also broke another chart record with the track racking up 24million streams in the UK topping Ariana Grande’s record of 16.9million set back in January 2019 with ‘7 Rings’.

‘Easy On Me’, her first single in five years, also earned the biggest week of digital download sales of 2021 so far, with 23,500.

Reviewing ‘Easy On Me’, NME wrote: “For now, though, Adele has returned with a reassuring slice of classic Adele balladry. This song will chime with anyone going through a quarter-life crisis, a mid-life crisis, or just a crisis of a hangover. And if you look to Adele’s music to make you cry, you won’t be disappointed.”

Her fourth album, ’30’, is set to arrive on November 19.