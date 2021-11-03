Adele announces UK TV special ‘An Audience With Adele’

Adele has announced a UK TV special called An Audience With Adele.

The show will see the singer showcase material from her fourth album ’30’ along with classic hits at the London Palladium. It’s due to air on ITV on Sunday, November 21.

Adele is set perform in front of an audience made up of her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, according to ITV.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

You can see Adele’s post below.

It comes after the ‘Easy On Me’ star announced Adele: One Night Only, a two-hour US special which will include live performances and a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”. The programme will air on CBS on November 14.

Earlier this week, Adele revealed the full tracklist for ’30’. The album features song titles such as ‘Strangers By Nature’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’. A Target bonus edition will boast three extra tracks including a duet with Chris Stapleton.

Adele will perform two huge shows at London’s Hyde Park next summer, marking her first UK headline dates since 2017. Tickets for both British Summer Time events have now sold out.

Adele will release ’30’ on November 19.